Tragic Elephant Deaths Highlight Power Line Dangers in Odisha

Three elephants, including a calf, were tragically electrocuted in Odisha's Sambalpur district after coming into contact with a power line, according to a forest official on Monday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Aurobinda Mohanty reported that the elephants possibly touched a live wire set up by poachers to trap wild boars, as they tried to protect crops. The unfortunate incident, which resulted in the death of two adult females and a calf, occured on Sunday night in the Naktideul area.

Forest officials have seized the carcasses, and a team of veterinarians is set to conduct post-mortem examinations. A thorough investigation is being initiated, as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Susant Nanda, criticized the apparent negligence by field officials. Meanwhile, a separate fatal incident involving a wild elephant trampling a man occurred in Hatibadi village on the same night.

(With inputs from agencies.)