Delhi Chokes: Capital Grapples with Hazardous Smog Levels

Delhi's air quality hit 'severe plus' levels with AQI reaching 500 in certain areas. The smog has led to health warnings, mandated protective measures, and sparked political debate. The Supreme Court demanded strict enforcement of anti-pollution protocols as sale of air purifiers doubled.

Updated: 18-11-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:38 IST
A layer of haze at India Gate (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated drastically, with regions like Dwarka, Mundka, and Najafgarh witnessing AQI levels of 500, marking the worst pollution of the season.

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management implemented severe restrictions under GRAP Stage-IV as health officials cautioned against outdoor activities, urging mask use to fend off the hazardous smog impact.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court intervened, insisting on the implementation of strict anti-pollution measures, while the Delhi Chief Minister accused central authorities of neglecting to prevent stubble burning in neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

