Delhi Chokes: Capital Grapples with Hazardous Smog Levels

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated drastically, with regions like Dwarka, Mundka, and Najafgarh witnessing AQI levels of 500, marking the worst pollution of the season.

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management implemented severe restrictions under GRAP Stage-IV as health officials cautioned against outdoor activities, urging mask use to fend off the hazardous smog impact.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court intervened, insisting on the implementation of strict anti-pollution measures, while the Delhi Chief Minister accused central authorities of neglecting to prevent stubble burning in neighboring states.

