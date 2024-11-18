Left Menu

Air Pollution Crisis in Delhi: Political Blame Game Intensifies

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai criticized the BJP-led central government for not addressing the severe air pollution crisis. He announced a special task force at LNJP Hospital to tackle pollution-related medical emergencies and urged the central government to take immediate actions.

  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has sharply criticized the BJP-led central government for its lack of response to Delhi's air pollution crisis.

In a press conference, Rai announced the formation of a special task force at LNJP Hospital to address medical issues linked to air pollution. He committed to taking necessary measures to control the pollution levels.

Rai urged the central government to act swiftly, pointing out that severe pollution affects all of north India. He emphasized that a timely collaboration could have prevented the hazardous conditions faced by Delhi residents.

