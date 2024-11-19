Devastating Fire Engulfs 150 Shanties in Bawana

A massive fire erupted in Bawana, outer Delhi, in the early hours of Tuesday, engulfing at least 150 shanties, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Service.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident, which prompted a swift response from authorities.

A distress call about the blaze was logged at 1.30 am, leading to the deployment of 18 fire tenders which managed to put out the fire by 7.20 am. Initial investigations suggest a short circuit as the potential cause, with further probes underway to ascertain the exact reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)