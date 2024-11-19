Left Menu

Delhi's Plea for Cloud Seeding: An Urgent Call to Combat Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai is pressing for urgent approval of cloud seeding to combat severe pollution. Despite repeated appeals, the central government remains unresponsive. Rai highlights cloud seeding as a potential solution to the worsening air quality and seeks immediate intervention from central authorities to facilitate this measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:39 IST
Delhi's Plea for Cloud Seeding: An Urgent Call to Combat Pollution
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has repeatedly requested urgent clearances from the Union Environment Minister for cloud seeding to artificially induce rain, a measure aimed at addressing the escalating pollution crisis gripping the national capital.

As Delhi's air quality plunges into the 'severe plus' category, with an AQI consistently surpassing 450, Minister Rai has called upon the central government for immediate intervention. Despite sending letters on August 30, October 10, and October 23, Rai states that the central government's response has been lacking.

Arguing that the alarming levels of pollution can only be mitigated by breaking the city's thick smog layer through wind or rain, Rai said that artificial rain via cloud seeding is a viable solution ready to be funded by the Delhi government. However, he stressed that it cannot proceed without necessary clearances from central agencies like the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024