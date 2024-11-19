Delhi's Plea for Cloud Seeding: An Urgent Call to Combat Pollution
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai is pressing for urgent approval of cloud seeding to combat severe pollution. Despite repeated appeals, the central government remains unresponsive. Rai highlights cloud seeding as a potential solution to the worsening air quality and seeks immediate intervention from central authorities to facilitate this measure.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has repeatedly requested urgent clearances from the Union Environment Minister for cloud seeding to artificially induce rain, a measure aimed at addressing the escalating pollution crisis gripping the national capital.
As Delhi's air quality plunges into the 'severe plus' category, with an AQI consistently surpassing 450, Minister Rai has called upon the central government for immediate intervention. Despite sending letters on August 30, October 10, and October 23, Rai states that the central government's response has been lacking.
Arguing that the alarming levels of pollution can only be mitigated by breaking the city's thick smog layer through wind or rain, Rai said that artificial rain via cloud seeding is a viable solution ready to be funded by the Delhi government. However, he stressed that it cannot proceed without necessary clearances from central agencies like the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Defence.
