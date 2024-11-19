India Calls for Climate Justice and Financial Support at UN Conference

At the UN climate conference in Baku, India emphasized the need for wealthy nations to spearhead emission reductions and offer financial support to developing countries. The call was made as India demanded that the new climate finance goal be rooted in climate justice.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh criticized the restrictive trade measures imposed by some developed nations, such as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which India argues unfairly transfers the costs of climate action to poorer countries.

Singh stressed the importance of unrestricted financial and technological flows to the Global South, highlighting the limited carbon space left by historical emissions from the Global North despite the need for sustainable development and poverty eradication.

(With inputs from agencies.)