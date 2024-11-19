Left Menu

India Calls for Climate Justice and Financial Support at UN Conference

India highlighted the need for climate justice at the UN climate conference, urging wealthy nations to lead in reducing emissions and provide financial support to developing countries. It criticized restrictive trade measures, such as the EU's CBAM, for hindering climate action in developing nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:08 IST
At the UN climate conference in Baku, India emphasized the need for wealthy nations to spearhead emission reductions and offer financial support to developing countries. The call was made as India demanded that the new climate finance goal be rooted in climate justice.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh criticized the restrictive trade measures imposed by some developed nations, such as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which India argues unfairly transfers the costs of climate action to poorer countries.

Singh stressed the importance of unrestricted financial and technological flows to the Global South, highlighting the limited carbon space left by historical emissions from the Global North despite the need for sustainable development and poverty eradication.

