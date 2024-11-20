Bhu-Neer Portal Revolutionizes Groundwater Management

The government has unveiled the 'Bhu-Neer' portal, a revolutionary platform aimed at transforming groundwater management across India. Launched during the finale of India Water Week 2024, the portal was introduced by Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil. This initiative promises to boost transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in groundwater usage nationwide.

Developed jointly by the Central Ground Water Authority and the National Informatics Centre, 'Bhu-Neer' supersedes the older NOCAP system. The new platform boasts a PAN-based single ID system, a user-friendly interface, and QR-coded No Objection Certificates, making the permit process entirely digital and faceless. It also serves as an essential resource on groundwater policies and sustainable practices, catering to businesses and stakeholders.

This innovative step is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of improving regulatory processes under the 'Ease of Doing Business' initiative. With the launch of the portal, businesses and individuals seeking groundwater withdrawal permits can now track application statuses, make payments, and receive compliance guidance effortlessly.

