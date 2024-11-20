Delhi's Smog Crisis: Government Implements Work-from-Home Policy
The Delhi government has implemented a work-from-home policy for half of its staff due to severe air pollution levels. Despite marginal improvement, pollution remains critical. Authorities urge private businesses to follow suit as essential services maintain full capacity to ensure public service continuity.
The Delhi government, grappling with acute pollution, announced that 50% of its staff and those of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will work remotely. Smog had enveloped the city, forcing residents indoors and alerting authorities.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) showed slight improvement, dropping to 419 from 460, yet remained 'severe'. Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to private entities to adopt similar measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Essentials such as healthcare, sanitation, and law enforcement are to operate at full capacity. The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 419. Despite predictions of improvement, pollution remained a stark health risk, with PM2.5 identified as a prevalent pollutant.
