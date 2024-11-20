Tragic Borewell Accident Claims Young Life in Rajasthan
A four-year-old boy in Rajasthan's Barmer district tragically died after falling into an open borewell. Despite a swift rescue operation launched by the police and emergency services, he was found deceased after being stuck at a depth of 100 feet for three hours.
A four-year-old boy tragically lost his life after falling into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The incident unfolded on Wednesday evening in Arjun ki Dhani, Gudhamalani.
According to police, the boy, identified as Naresh, fell while playing near the borewell. Upon receiving the distress call, rescue teams launched an immediate operation.
Despite their efforts, and after nearly three hours of strenuous rescue operations, the boy was retrieved but had already succumbed to the accident.
