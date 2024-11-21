Outrage Over Demolition of Kashmiri Pandit Shops in Jammu
The Jammu Development Authority demolished a dozen shops owned by displaced Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu, triggering protests for lacking prior notice. Political parties condemned the action and demanded that new shops be built for the affected. The Relief Commissioner promised the construction of new shops imminently.
A demolition drive by the Jammu Development Authority has led to protests after a dozen shops owned by displaced Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu City were removed. Owners claimed the demolitions took place without prior notice, sparking outrage among community members and political parties.
The shops, constructed three decades ago near the Muthi camp, sat on land owned by the JDA. Relief Commissioner Arvind Karwani visited the site and assured shopkeepers that new shops would soon be constructed in the area, emphasizing planned developments in Muthi Camp Phase II.
Political figures, including representatives from the BJP, PDP, and Apni Party, criticized the JDA's actions, urging interventions and support for the affected community. Heartbroken shopkeepers and political leaders decried the lack of communication and alternatives provided ahead of the demolitions.
