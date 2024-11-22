Left Menu

Unplanned Development: A Global Warming Wake-Up Call

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted global warming as a major challenge stemming from unplanned development. Speaking at an event to welcome new forest guards, he emphasized the responsibility of addressing environmental concerns. The recruitment of 701 forest guards, with 140 women, marks progress in environmental stewardship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the urgent challenge of global warming, attributing it to unplanned and unscientific development. Addressing attendees at a ceremony for appointing forest guards, he highlighted the world's shared concern for environmental sustainability.

The event saw the distribution of appointment letters to 701 new forest guards, including 140 women, reflecting progress in gender representation. Adityanath lauded this step as an opportunity for individuals to contribute to environmental preservation and the future of the ecosystem.

Prominent figures such as Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena commended the transparent recruitment process under the Chief Minister’s leadership. The ceremony also included personal interactions, with some newly appointed guards sharing their aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

