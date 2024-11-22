Left Menu

Gus the Emperor Penguin's Extraordinary Journey

An emperor penguin, named Gus, swam from Antarctica to Australia, where he was found malnourished. After receiving care, he was released back into the Southern Ocean. This marked the first time an emperor penguin was reported in Australia. Caregiver Carol Biddulph played a key role in his rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:45 IST
Gus the Emperor Penguin's Extraordinary Journey
  • Australia

An emperor penguin named Gus made headlines as the only one known to have swum from Antarctica to Australia, where he was discovered on Ocean Beach in Denmark.

Found in early November, Gus was successfully rehabilitated by wildlife expert Carol Biddulph. After gaining weight and strength, he was released into the Southern Ocean from a Parks and Wildlife Service boat.

This marks the first recorded presence of an emperor penguin in Australia. With summer fast approaching, officials prioritized returning Gus to his natural habitat to ensure his well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

