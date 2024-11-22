Delhi High Court Slams Civic Collapse: 'Selling Slogans, No Real Infrastructure'
The Delhi High Court criticized city authorities for failing to develop infrastructure, accusing politicians of prioritizing slogans and freebies over genuine development. Amid crises like drought, floods, and pollution, the court emphasized the need for serious management. The judiciary is burdened as the administrative system fails to deliver.
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a scathing critique of the city's authorities, highlighting their inability to upgrade infrastructure amid an ongoing series of crises.
A bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan pointed fingers at politicians prioritizing freebies over actual development, despite the city facing droughts, floods, and severe pollution levels this year.
The court conveyed concerns over the administrative system's failure, leaving the judiciary to address numerous city issues, from managing drainage to unauthorised constructions.
