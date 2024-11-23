Silent March Condemns Climate Finance Proposal at UN Summit
At the UN climate summit, civil society members protested against developed nations' proposal for a climate finance increase to USD 250 billion by 2035. They deemed this amount 'insulting' and called for the rejection of such an unjust deal. Activists urge developing countries to fight for better terms.
Civil society members staged a silent protest during the UN climate summit, condemning a proposed increase in climate finance to a modest USD 250 billion by 2035. The protestors called on developing countries to reject the 'insulting' and 'unjust' deal.
With arms defiantly crossed, the demonstrators walked quietly through the summit venue, where vocal protests are not permitted. Climate Action Network (CAN), comprising over 1,900 organizations, urged developing countries to stand against weak agreements. They warned that no deal is better than a 'very bad' one.
The summit was extended as developed countries only presented a financial offer in the final hours, falling short of the USD 1.3 trillion demanded annually by developing nations to address climate change impacts. Activists criticized the offer, highlighting the urgent need for substantial support to combat the climate crisis.
