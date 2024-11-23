Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A Dire Threat to Animals

Rising pollution levels in Delhi are causing severe health issues and behavioral changes among pets and street animals. Veterinary experts and animal welfare activists point to respiratory problems and increased vehicular accidents as significant threats. Protective measures by pet owners highlight challenges of managing animal health in toxic air conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:39 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A Dire Threat to Animals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rising pollution levels in Delhi have emerged as a significant threat to pets and street animals, causing a host of health issues and behavioral changes, veterinarians report.

Pet owners and animal welfare activists are increasingly concerned as many animals exhibit respiratory problems linked to the city's worsening air quality, with symptoms ranging from coughing and sneezing to vomiting and diarrhea.

Measures to shield pets from toxic air, including reduced outdoor time, pose new challenges, resulting in behavioral issues like pent-up energy and aggression among dogs. Meanwhile, street animals are at greater risk, facing increased accidents due to low visibility and lack of shelter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024