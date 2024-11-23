Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A Dire Threat to Animals

Rising pollution levels in Delhi have emerged as a significant threat to pets and street animals, causing a host of health issues and behavioral changes, veterinarians report.

Pet owners and animal welfare activists are increasingly concerned as many animals exhibit respiratory problems linked to the city's worsening air quality, with symptoms ranging from coughing and sneezing to vomiting and diarrhea.

Measures to shield pets from toxic air, including reduced outdoor time, pose new challenges, resulting in behavioral issues like pent-up energy and aggression among dogs. Meanwhile, street animals are at greater risk, facing increased accidents due to low visibility and lack of shelter.

(With inputs from agencies.)