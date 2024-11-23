Left Menu

Snowfall Revives Hope in Himachal: A Welcome Break from Dry Spell

The upper regions of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts experienced snowfall, ending an eight-week dry spell. This snowfall benefits farmers and tourism but prompts authorities to caution drivers. Temperature drops and precipitation deficits highlight challenging climate conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:02 IST
Snowfall Revives Hope in Himachal: A Welcome Break from Dry Spell
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The higher altitudes of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts witnessed snowfall on Saturday, marking the end of an eight-week dry spell. This weather shift has intensified the cold wave in the region.

The snowfall in areas like Solang and Rohtang has brought relief and optimism to the local farmers, horticulturists, and hotel owners, who had been suffering due to the lack of precipitation affecting winter crops and tourism.

The Lahaul and Spiti police have cautioned commuters against unnecessary travel during this period and suggested that drivers prepare their vehicles with essentials like warm clothing and first aid kits. Meanwhile, weather predictions indicate continuing dry conditions in various elevations, with dense fog expected in specific locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024