Snowfall Revives Hope in Himachal: A Welcome Break from Dry Spell
The upper regions of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts experienced snowfall, ending an eight-week dry spell. This snowfall benefits farmers and tourism but prompts authorities to caution drivers. Temperature drops and precipitation deficits highlight challenging climate conditions.
The higher altitudes of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts witnessed snowfall on Saturday, marking the end of an eight-week dry spell. This weather shift has intensified the cold wave in the region.
The snowfall in areas like Solang and Rohtang has brought relief and optimism to the local farmers, horticulturists, and hotel owners, who had been suffering due to the lack of precipitation affecting winter crops and tourism.
The Lahaul and Spiti police have cautioned commuters against unnecessary travel during this period and suggested that drivers prepare their vehicles with essentials like warm clothing and first aid kits. Meanwhile, weather predictions indicate continuing dry conditions in various elevations, with dense fog expected in specific locations.
