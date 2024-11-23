Snowfall Revives Hope in Himachal: A Welcome Break from Dry Spell

The higher altitudes of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts witnessed snowfall on Saturday, marking the end of an eight-week dry spell. This weather shift has intensified the cold wave in the region.

The snowfall in areas like Solang and Rohtang has brought relief and optimism to the local farmers, horticulturists, and hotel owners, who had been suffering due to the lack of precipitation affecting winter crops and tourism.

The Lahaul and Spiti police have cautioned commuters against unnecessary travel during this period and suggested that drivers prepare their vehicles with essentials like warm clothing and first aid kits. Meanwhile, weather predictions indicate continuing dry conditions in various elevations, with dense fog expected in specific locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)