Punjab Reduces Paddy Burning; NCR Sees Rise

The Environment Ministry reports a significant decline in paddy residue burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana. Punjab's cases dropped from 48,489 in 2022 to 9,655 in 2024, and Haryana's incidents decreased from 3,380 to 1,118.

However, the National Capital Region (NCR) of Uttar Pradesh experienced an increase in incidents, rising from 72 in 2022 to 192 in 2024, raising concerns over regional air quality impacts.

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh confirmed in Lok Sabha that ISRO has established standardized protocols with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to better monitor and assess these burning events, ensuring more consistent data reporting across states.

(With inputs from agencies.)