Left Menu

Punjab Reduces Paddy Burning; NCR Sees Rise

Incidents of paddy residue burning have significantly decreased in Punjab and Haryana, according to the Environment Ministry. While Punjab saw a drop from 48,489 incidents in 2022 to 9,655 in 2024, Uttar Pradesh's National Capital Region experienced a rise in such cases from 72 to 192 within the same period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:22 IST
Punjab Reduces Paddy Burning; NCR Sees Rise
  • Country:
  • India

The Environment Ministry reports a significant decline in paddy residue burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana. Punjab's cases dropped from 48,489 in 2022 to 9,655 in 2024, and Haryana's incidents decreased from 3,380 to 1,118.

However, the National Capital Region (NCR) of Uttar Pradesh experienced an increase in incidents, rising from 72 in 2022 to 192 in 2024, raising concerns over regional air quality impacts.

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh confirmed in Lok Sabha that ISRO has established standardized protocols with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to better monitor and assess these burning events, ensuring more consistent data reporting across states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024