Cheetah Neerva Welcomes Four Cubs, Boosts India's Wild Heritage

Cheetah Neerva has delivered a positive stride for India's wildlife conservation by giving birth to four cubs at the Kuno National Park, Sheopur district. This development was announced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday, recognizing it as a crucial moment for the cheetah reintroduction project.

The Kuno National Park had previously been home to 17 cubs, with 12 surviving, following the translocation of cheetahs from Namibia two years ago. The latest births increase the surviving count to 16, signaling progress in the project aimed at restoring the species lost to India decades back due to habitat loss and hunting.

Chief Minister Yadav commended the forest department's dedication, acknowledging their efforts as pivotal to this success. The project also included the arrival of eight Namibian cheetahs released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 and an additional 12 from South Africa in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)