Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A City Gasping for Breath
Delhi grapples with worsening air quality as AQI levels soar, leading to severe health risks. The Supreme Court criticized local authorities for poor implementation of pollution control measures. Schools are advised to resume physical classes despite the pollution, highlighting socio-economic challenges for students.
Delhi's air pollution problems worsened significantly on Monday, as the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketed to 349, up from 318 the previous day. The Supreme Court lambasted the city government and police for not effectively enforcing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures.
The Supreme Court suggested that the central pollution authority consider reopening schools and colleges for physical classes because virtual learning is depriving students of essential mid-day meals. The Court's remarks came as the National Air Quality Index reported a dramatic rise in AQI from 218 at 9 a.m. to 377 by 7 p.m.
Environmental experts cite stagnant winds and dropping temperatures as key factors exacerbating air pollution. The CPCB categorizes AQI levels, indicating that Delhi's air has entered the 'severe' category multiple times recently. Despite minor improvements, the air quality crisis remains, compelling the Supreme Court to ask authorities to execute stricter pollution control measures.
