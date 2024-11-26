Left Menu

Collapse of Historic Kanpur-Unnao Bridge Sparks Local and Social Media Frenzy

A historic bridge connecting Kanpur and Unnao collapsed into the Ganga, causing a stir among locals who captured the incident on social media. The bridge, constructed during the British era, was closed for traffic since 2021 due to structural damage. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:14 IST
A historic portion of a bridge connecting Kanpur and Unnao collapsed into the Ganga River early Tuesday morning, locals reported. Built by the Avadh and Rohilkhand Railway Limited Company in 1874, the bridge had been out of service for nearly four years due to safety concerns.

Local witnesses reported that a section between two pillars gave way around 2 am. Fortunately, since the bridge was closed to traffic, there were no injuries. Panda Raju, a local resident, said the closure in 2021 followed the discovery of significant cracks in various parts of the structure.

The collapse quickly gained attention on social media as locals shared videos and photos of the incident. Meanwhile, no official comment from authorities has been forthcoming, although officers were observed at the scene later in the morning, according to Krishna Kumar, another local resident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

