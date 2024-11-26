Foundation Laid for Pioneering Magnesium Production Plant
The CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory has initiated construction for a new magnesium production plant in Nildih, with a budget of Rs 10 crore. Set for completion by January 2026, the plant aims to produce 120 kg of magnesium daily initially, with plans to expand its production.
A significant development unfolded on Tuesday as a top official from the CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory launched a pilot plant for magnesium production in the Nildih region. Costing Rs 10 crore, this new plant is aiming for completion by January 2026.
The initiative's foundation was laid by Dr. Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury, Director General of CSIR-NML, underlining a commitment to indigenous technology, as noted in official statements.
The plant will initially produce 120 kg of magnesium daily, with aspirations to boost capacity to 150-200 kg in the future. The versatile resource finds applications in defense, nuclear technology, and space, among other commercial uses.
