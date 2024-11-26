Odisha Chief Minister Urges Disaster-Resistant Infrastructure Development

Odisha is grappling with frequent natural disasters, including cyclones, floods, and droughts, prompting Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to urge the central government to construct disaster-resistant infrastructure to boost the state's development, according to an official statement.

This plea was made during a meeting with an inter-ministerial central team that recently concluded a three-day tour assessing the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Dana in Odisha.

The team, led by Joint Secretary P K Rai of the Ministry of Home Affairs, surveyed the worst-hit districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Balasore. Majhi highlighted the need for sustainable infrastructure to aid disaster management. He proposed measures such as the installation of underground electricity cables, coastal embankment construction, and afforestation. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari echoed sentiments that Odisha's economic growth hinges on such sustainable developments. Meanwhile, Rai commended the state's efficient handling of Cyclone Dana.

(With inputs from agencies.)