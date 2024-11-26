Left Menu

Another Quake Shakes Noto: Safety Concerns Reignite

A strong earthquake measuring 6.4 struck Japan's Noto Peninsula with no tsunami risk and no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The region, still recovering from a deadly quake earlier this year, saw minor damage to two nuclear reactors but no radiation leak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Japan

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Japan's north-central Noto region on Tuesday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported. Fortunately, there was no threat of a tsunami.

The quake occurred off the western coast of the Noto Peninsula at a depth of 10 km, according to the agency, while the US Geological Survey registered it at a magnitude of 6.1. Authorities confirmed no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.

The affected region is still recovering from a devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit on January 1, causing over 370 fatalities and extensive damage to infrastructure. This latest incident revived concerns over nuclear safety as NHK broadcast reports of minor reactor damage at the idling Shika nuclear power plant. Authorities confirmed no radiation leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

