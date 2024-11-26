Another Quake Shakes Noto: Safety Concerns Reignite

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Japan's north-central Noto region on Tuesday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported. Fortunately, there was no threat of a tsunami.

The quake occurred off the western coast of the Noto Peninsula at a depth of 10 km, according to the agency, while the US Geological Survey registered it at a magnitude of 6.1. Authorities confirmed no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.

The affected region is still recovering from a devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit on January 1, causing over 370 fatalities and extensive damage to infrastructure. This latest incident revived concerns over nuclear safety as NHK broadcast reports of minor reactor damage at the idling Shika nuclear power plant. Authorities confirmed no radiation leaks.

