Left Menu

Storm Bert's Financial Impact Looms Large in Britain

Insured losses from Storm Bert in Britain are estimated to reach between 250 and 350 million pounds, according to PwC. This figure largely encompasses flood-related claims. The storm, which caused significant flooding and fatalities, has forced businesses to halt operations and incur property damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:14 IST
Storm Bert's Financial Impact Looms Large in Britain

The financial repercussions of Storm Bert in Britain are expected to be substantial, with insured losses estimated by PwC to fall between 250 and 350 million pounds. These figures reflect the impact of extensive flooding on residential properties.

PWC's estimate surpasses that of Morningstar DBRS, which predicted a lower range of 150 to 200 million pounds. Over the weekend, Storm Bert swept across the nation, leading to substantial water damage and claiming four lives.

Home insurance claims will primarily drive these losses, due to the destruction wrought by flooding and gusty winds. Additionally, businesses face interruptions and damage to their stock and property, according to Mohammad Khan of PwC UK. The situation might worsen with Storm Conall poised to inflict further damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024