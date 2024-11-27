Storm Bert's Financial Impact Looms Large in Britain

The financial repercussions of Storm Bert in Britain are expected to be substantial, with insured losses estimated by PwC to fall between 250 and 350 million pounds. These figures reflect the impact of extensive flooding on residential properties.

PWC's estimate surpasses that of Morningstar DBRS, which predicted a lower range of 150 to 200 million pounds. Over the weekend, Storm Bert swept across the nation, leading to substantial water damage and claiming four lives.

Home insurance claims will primarily drive these losses, due to the destruction wrought by flooding and gusty winds. Additionally, businesses face interruptions and damage to their stock and property, according to Mohammad Khan of PwC UK. The situation might worsen with Storm Conall poised to inflict further damage.

