Tragic Discovery: Cheetah Cubs Found Dead at Kuno National Park

Two cheetah cubs born to African cheetah Neerva were found dead at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh. Confusion initially arose over the number of cubs born. Neerva is healthy, and samples from the dead cubs were sent for examination to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two newborn cheetah cubs were discovered dead at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The grim finding was reported by park officials on Wednesday.

Forest staff, equipped with radio telemetry, detected that Neerva, the mother cheetah, had left her den. Upon reaching the site, they found the mutilated carcasses of her two cubs, ending earlier confusion regarding the number of cubs she birthed. There had been initial reports suggesting four cubs were born, but this was soon corrected. All other cheetahs at the park are reported to be in good health.

Samples from the deceased cubs are undergoing examination to determine the cause of death, while Neerva remains in healthy condition. The incident has raised concerns about wildlife safety and monitoring in protected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

