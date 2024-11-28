Left Menu

Scaffolding Collapse at Goripalayam Junction Injures Five

A scaffolding collapse at Goripalayam junction injured four workers and an engineer while constructing a flyover. The incident occurred when concrete was being poured, leading to the scaffolding's sudden failure. All injured have been hospitalized, and a case is registered by the Sellur police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:37 IST
Scaffolding Collapse at Goripalayam Junction Injures Five
A shocking incident unfolded at Goripalayam Junction when the iron scaffolding, integral to building a section of the flyover, suddenly collapsed. Four workers and an engineer sustained injuries during the collapse on Wednesday night, according to police reports.

The scaffolding, recently installed at Palam station road, was being used for the construction project aimed at connecting part of the flyover. The collapse occurred unexpectedly while concrete was being poured, resulting in a terrifying scene.

The injured individuals have been promptly transported to the Government Rajaji Hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the Sellur police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of this unfortunate accident by registering a case.

