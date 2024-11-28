Left Menu

Success in Smart Cities: A Step Forward in Urban Development

Thirteen smart cities have completed all projects, and forty-eight have achieved over ninety percent completion under India's Smart Cities Mission. Over 84,000 CCTV cameras and 713 kilometers of cycle tracks were installed. Delays are due to legal, clearance, and resource issues, but progress continues with digital libraries, smart roads, and e-health centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:22 IST
Success in Smart Cities: A Step Forward in Urban Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Smart Cities Mission is witnessing significant progress, with thirteen cities completing all their projects and forty-eight others achieving over 90% completion, according to Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu.

As of November 15 this year, 7,352 projects amounting to Rs 1,47,366 crore, representing 91% of the total undertaken, are now completed. Delays have been attributed to legal issues, clearance processes, and resource availability challenges, particularly in smaller cities.

The mission, which aims to develop 100 cities with a total outlay of Rs 48,000 crore, has introduced more than 84,000 CCTV cameras and 713 kilometers of cycle tracks. Impressive advancements have also been made in digital education, transportation, and waste management through increased technology use and resource monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024