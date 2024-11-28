Success in Smart Cities: A Step Forward in Urban Development

India's Smart Cities Mission is witnessing significant progress, with thirteen cities completing all their projects and forty-eight others achieving over 90% completion, according to Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu.

As of November 15 this year, 7,352 projects amounting to Rs 1,47,366 crore, representing 91% of the total undertaken, are now completed. Delays have been attributed to legal issues, clearance processes, and resource availability challenges, particularly in smaller cities.

The mission, which aims to develop 100 cities with a total outlay of Rs 48,000 crore, has introduced more than 84,000 CCTV cameras and 713 kilometers of cycle tracks. Impressive advancements have also been made in digital education, transportation, and waste management through increased technology use and resource monitoring.

