Unveiling Earth’s Origins: Hot Springs’ Role in Life’s Genesis

Sydney, Nov 29 (The Conversation) – One of the unresolved mysteries in science is pinpointing the origins of life on Earth. A new study adds weight to the theory that hot springs played a pivotal role in fostering early life, akin to the more famous hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor.

Researchers have discovered that minerals known as iron sulfides found in hot springs, like Yellowstone's Grand Prismatic Spring, are capable of important early chemical reactions akin to those believed to occur at deep-sea vents. This provides new insights into how life could have originated from Earth's geochemistry.

The study simulated early Earth conditions, and found that iron sulfides facilitated carbon fixation—a process critical to life. These findings propose a broader spectrum of conditions where life might have initially developed, integrating land-based environments like hot springs into existing theories.

