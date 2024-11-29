Left Menu

Desperate Search Underway After Deadly North Sumatra Landslides and Floods

Rescuers in Indonesia are searching for survivors in North Sumatra after flash floods and landslides killed at least 29 people. The severe weather has triggered multiple disasters in the region over the past week. Authorities are focusing efforts on vehicles trapped at the base of a cliff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:25 IST
Desperate Search Underway After Deadly North Sumatra Landslides and Floods
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In the wake of devastating flash floods and landslides in North Sumatra, Indonesian rescuers are frantically searching for survivors buried in vehicles at the base of a cliff. So far, the disasters have claimed at least 29 lives across four districts.

Hadi Wahyudi, spokesperson for North Sumatra police, confirmed on Friday that the death toll from one landslide rose to nine. Rescuers are particularly focused on three cars and one bus buried under mud.

Flash floods have also disrupted regional elections in Medan, with some votes delayed. The country’s weather agency warns of increased rainfalls through the end of 2024 due to the La Nina phenomenon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024