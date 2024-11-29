Desperate Search Underway After Deadly North Sumatra Landslides and Floods
Rescuers in Indonesia are searching for survivors in North Sumatra after flash floods and landslides killed at least 29 people. The severe weather has triggered multiple disasters in the region over the past week. Authorities are focusing efforts on vehicles trapped at the base of a cliff.
- Country:
- Indonesia
In the wake of devastating flash floods and landslides in North Sumatra, Indonesian rescuers are frantically searching for survivors buried in vehicles at the base of a cliff. So far, the disasters have claimed at least 29 lives across four districts.
Hadi Wahyudi, spokesperson for North Sumatra police, confirmed on Friday that the death toll from one landslide rose to nine. Rescuers are particularly focused on three cars and one bus buried under mud.
Flash floods have also disrupted regional elections in Medan, with some votes delayed. The country’s weather agency warns of increased rainfalls through the end of 2024 due to the La Nina phenomenon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
