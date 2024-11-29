Left Menu

Odisha Experiences Light Showers Amid Deep Depression Off Bay of Bengal

Several regions in Odisha recorded light rainfall due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD forecasts continued showers across various districts. The system is expected to move northwestward, crossing Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, but is unlikely to impact Odisha directly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:31 IST
Odisha Experiences Light Showers Amid Deep Depression Off Bay of Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha witnessed light showers on Friday as a deep depression formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Bhubaneswar, gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, saw drizzles and a massive cloud cover linked to the weather system developing along the coasts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rain in districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, and Cuttack up to 8:30 am on Saturday. The deep depression moved north-northwest at approximately 7 kmph over six hours and was positioned 260 km northeast of Trincomalee at 5:30 am, the IMD reported.

While the depression is projected to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression with wind speeds reaching 55-65 kmph, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar stated it poses no direct threat to Odisha, though rains might occur due to moisture incursion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024