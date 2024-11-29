Odisha Experiences Light Showers Amid Deep Depression Off Bay of Bengal

Odisha witnessed light showers on Friday as a deep depression formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Bhubaneswar, gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, saw drizzles and a massive cloud cover linked to the weather system developing along the coasts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rain in districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, and Cuttack up to 8:30 am on Saturday. The deep depression moved north-northwest at approximately 7 kmph over six hours and was positioned 260 km northeast of Trincomalee at 5:30 am, the IMD reported.

While the depression is projected to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression with wind speeds reaching 55-65 kmph, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar stated it poses no direct threat to Odisha, though rains might occur due to moisture incursion.

