Odisha Experiences Light Showers Amid Deep Depression Off Bay of Bengal
Several regions in Odisha recorded light rainfall due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD forecasts continued showers across various districts. The system is expected to move northwestward, crossing Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, but is unlikely to impact Odisha directly.
- Country:
- India
Odisha witnessed light showers on Friday as a deep depression formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Bhubaneswar, gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, saw drizzles and a massive cloud cover linked to the weather system developing along the coasts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rain in districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, and Cuttack up to 8:30 am on Saturday. The deep depression moved north-northwest at approximately 7 kmph over six hours and was positioned 260 km northeast of Trincomalee at 5:30 am, the IMD reported.
While the depression is projected to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression with wind speeds reaching 55-65 kmph, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar stated it poses no direct threat to Odisha, though rains might occur due to moisture incursion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judicial Commission Probes Alleged Police Torture in Bhubaneswar
PM Modi trying to hand over land worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Mumbai's Dharavi to industrialist, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand's Simdega.
AIM for Scale Launches Innovation Package to Provide Climate-Resilient Weather Forecasts for Farmers
PM Modi says he respects poor but does not waive farm loans: Rahul Gandhi in Simdega.
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Triumphs in Life-Saving eCPR Procedure for Army Jawan