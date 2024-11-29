Tragic End: Wild Elephant Electrocuted in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic incident unfolded in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh as a wild elephant was discovered electrocuted after apparently encountering a high-tension overhead electricity wire. The discovery was made on Friday, according to a forest official.

The unfortunate tusker was located in the Mukundpur range, merely four kilometers from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. This area has recently witnessed the demise of ten wild elephants suspected of consuming poisonous substances.

The elephant is believed to have accidentally touched the wire with its trunk in Machwatola village, leading to its immediate death. Forest officials, who had been monitoring the elephant herd's movements, reported the incident promptly. An autopsy was scheduled with the arrival of a team from Panna Tiger Reserve.

