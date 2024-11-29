Global Wine Output Plummets to Historic Low Amid Adverse Weather

The global wine industry is facing a historic downtrend as the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) predicts a significant drop in production in 2024. Projections show an expected output of between 227 million and 235 million hectolitres, marking the lowest production levels since 1961.

This decline, a 2% decrease compared to last year, is attributed to a series of atypical meteorological events such as early frosts and prolonged drought. The European Union, including major producers like France, Italy, and Spain, is expected to produce 139 mhl, a decrease of 3% from the previous year.

In the United States, output is forecasted to decrease by 3%, while the southern hemisphere sees an overall 2% decline. The OIV notes that climate change poses a significant threat to the sector, though the reduced production might help balance an oversupplied market with sluggish demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)