Mystery Car Leaves Young Man Critically Injured in Delhi Accident

A 25-year-old man, identified as Nikhil, is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run accident in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police confirmed on Saturday.

CCTV footage of the Thursday incident has emerged on social media, revealing a vehicle striking Nikhil as he traversed the road. The footage has been crucial in the investigation that aims to apprehend the offending driver.

Nikhil was initially treated at Balaji Hospital before being transferred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where his condition remains critical. Authorities are scrutinizing the video evidence and have registered a case, forming a task force to locate the responsible vehicle and its driver.

