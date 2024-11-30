Mystery Car Leaves Young Man Critically Injured in Delhi Accident
A 25-year-old man named Nikhil was critically injured after being hit by an unidentified speeding car in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area. The accident, captured on CCTV, prompted police to launch investigations to track the driver. Nikhil is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.
A 25-year-old man, identified as Nikhil, is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run accident in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police confirmed on Saturday.
CCTV footage of the Thursday incident has emerged on social media, revealing a vehicle striking Nikhil as he traversed the road. The footage has been crucial in the investigation that aims to apprehend the offending driver.
Nikhil was initially treated at Balaji Hospital before being transferred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where his condition remains critical. Authorities are scrutinizing the video evidence and have registered a case, forming a task force to locate the responsible vehicle and its driver.
