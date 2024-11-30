Left Menu

Navi Mumbai's Revenue Boost Task Force

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has established a special five-member task force to boost revenue and streamline arrear recovery. Led by Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, the team includes experts from various departments and must deliver a comprehensive financial plan within 15 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:34 IST
Navi Mumbai's Revenue Boost Task Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has initiated a crucial step towards enhancing its financial stability. In a strategic move, a special task force has been formed to bolster the civic body's revenue collection and explore new income streams.

Spearheaded by NMMC chief Kailas Shinde, the five-member team will work under the leadership of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar. This task force consists of experienced personnel drawn from the accounts, property tax, urban planning, and engineering departments, ensuring a diverse pool of expertise.

As part of their mission, the team is tasked with developing a comprehensive plan to reinforce the financial standing of the NMMC. They have a tight deadline and are required to submit their detailed report within the next 15 days, according to a civic release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024