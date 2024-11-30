Navi Mumbai's Revenue Boost Task Force

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has initiated a crucial step towards enhancing its financial stability. In a strategic move, a special task force has been formed to bolster the civic body's revenue collection and explore new income streams.

Spearheaded by NMMC chief Kailas Shinde, the five-member team will work under the leadership of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar. This task force consists of experienced personnel drawn from the accounts, property tax, urban planning, and engineering departments, ensuring a diverse pool of expertise.

As part of their mission, the team is tasked with developing a comprehensive plan to reinforce the financial standing of the NMMC. They have a tight deadline and are required to submit their detailed report within the next 15 days, according to a civic release.

(With inputs from agencies.)