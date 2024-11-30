Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Brings Heavy Rains to Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone Fengal. Key areas include the South Coastal and Rayalaseema regions. As a precaution, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has convened meetings to assess the situation, ensuring disaster teams are on standby in vulnerable districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert, predicting light to moderate rainfall with occasional thundershowers over parts of South Coastal and Rayalaseema regions due to Cyclone Fengal. Extremely heavy rains are anticipated in SPSR-Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are forecasted, possibly impacting areas in South Coastal and Rayalaseema. The Prakasam, SPSR-Nellore, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor Districts may experience significant rainfall and squally winds reaching speeds up to 50 kmph, according to IMD.

In light of the meteorological predictions, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting with officials from Disaster Management, District Collectors, and related departments. Naidu emphasized the need for real-time assessment and continuous monitoring through the Real Time Governance (RTG) system, instructing disaster teams to be ready to mitigate potential impacts on life and property.

