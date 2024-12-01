Storm Bora Unleashes Chaos on Greek Isles
Storm Bora caused extensive flooding on the Greek island of Rhodes, damaging homes and businesses, and prompting authorities to restrict vehicle use. Over 650 emergency calls were made, and 80 people were evacuated. The storm marked another episode in Greece's battle with severe weather attributed to climate change.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Greek island of Rhodes found itself inundated as Storm Bora wreaked havoc, turning roads into rivers on Sunday. Authorities were swift to act, imposing a temporary vehicle ban as they dealt with the crisis triggered by two days of relentless rains.
Rescue efforts intensified with over 650 calls for assistance as emergency crews pumped water from flooded homes and businesses, primarily in the hardest-hit city of Ialysos. No injuries were reported, but the island's residents faced significant damage, with cars and debris littering the streets.
The broader Mediterranean region, particularly Greece, continues to be a 'hot spot' for climate disruptions, according to scientists. The ongoing struggle includes recent memories of wildfires and sudden floods, challenging Greece's infrastructure and resilience.
