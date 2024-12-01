Left Menu

Storm Bora Unleashes Chaos on Greek Isles

Storm Bora caused extensive flooding on the Greek island of Rhodes, damaging homes and businesses, and prompting authorities to restrict vehicle use. Over 650 emergency calls were made, and 80 people were evacuated. The storm marked another episode in Greece's battle with severe weather attributed to climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:25 IST
Storm Bora Unleashes Chaos on Greek Isles
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a dramatic turn of events, the Greek island of Rhodes found itself inundated as Storm Bora wreaked havoc, turning roads into rivers on Sunday. Authorities were swift to act, imposing a temporary vehicle ban as they dealt with the crisis triggered by two days of relentless rains.

Rescue efforts intensified with over 650 calls for assistance as emergency crews pumped water from flooded homes and businesses, primarily in the hardest-hit city of Ialysos. No injuries were reported, but the island's residents faced significant damage, with cars and debris littering the streets.

The broader Mediterranean region, particularly Greece, continues to be a 'hot spot' for climate disruptions, according to scientists. The ongoing struggle includes recent memories of wildfires and sudden floods, challenging Greece's infrastructure and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024