Tribunal Challenges Power Station on Pollution

The National Green Tribunal has requested the Ministry of Environment's response on alleged pollution by the Vijayawada Thermal Power Station, which reportedly causes health issues and affects nearby crops. Protests have emerged from surrounding areas, prompting the tribunal's intervention and demand for compliance with environmental regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:47 IST
The National Green Tribunal has called on the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change's regional office in Andhra Pradesh to explain alleged environmental pollution by Vijayawada Thermal Power Station.

The tribunal acted on a media report highlighting protests by Ibrahimpatnam and Kondapalli residents due to reported pollution causing health issues and crop damage.

The tribunal bench, headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, emphasized the plant's ash emissions impacting nearby communities, suggesting potential violations of environmental laws. Further responses are expected by January 10, as ministries and local authorities have been named respondents in the case.

