Blaze at CP Tank Area: Averted Tragedy in Girgaon

A fire erupted in a ground-plus-one structure at CP Tank area, Girgaon, Mumbai, on Sunday. No injuries were reported as the blaze was contained swiftly. Authorities dispatched three fire engines and water tankers to control the fire, but the cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:53 IST
A fire erupted in a ground-plus-one structure located in the CP Tank area of Girgaon, South Mumbai, Sunday afternoon. Thankfully, the incident resulted in no injuries, according to an official statement.

The fire was first reported at 4:17 PM and was contained by 4:35 PM with the assistance of three deployed fire engines and water tankers, as per the fire brigade.

While the blaze was efficiently doused, the official remarked that the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, leaving questions unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

