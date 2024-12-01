Madhav National Park: From Wildlife Haven to Tiger Reserve

The National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA) technical committee has endorsed a proposal to designate Madhav National Park in Madhya Pradesh as a tiger reserve, marking it as the eighth such reserve in the state. The park, located in Shivpuri district, will span a substantial 1,751 square kilometers, with 375 square kilometers as a core area and 1,276 square kilometers for a buffer zone.

L Krishnamoorthy, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, announced the approval and noted that a tiger and tigress would be introduced into the newly designated reserve. This move aligns with directives from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, emphasizing the government's focus on wildlife management and regional development.

Madhya Pradesh, already home to the highest number of tigers in India, with 785, according to the 2022 report by NTCA and the Wildlife Institute of India, aims to bolster its conservation efforts. The state's initiative is expected to boost ecotourism and provide economic opportunities to local communities, particularly with its proximity to Kuno National Park, the only park with cheetahs in the country.

