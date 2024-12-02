Cyclone Fengal's Aftermath: Puducherry Battles Heavy Rainfall and Flooding

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced that a comprehensive report detailing the destruction caused by Cyclone Fengal is in the works. This report will be sent to the central government as a plea for relief.

Schools and colleges across Puducherry and Karaikal remained shut following the cyclone's impact, according to a release by Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam. Though weakened, the cyclone's impact caused significant flooding, necessitating Army intervention for evacuations.

The union territory experienced unprecedented rainfall, marking it the heaviest in half a century, according to district Collector A Kulothungan. Relief camps have been set up for displaced residents while power restoration efforts are ongoing. Aid from voluntary organizations and a National Disaster Response Force team is crucial in managing the crisis.

