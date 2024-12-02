Cyclone Fengal's Aftermath: Puducherry Battles Heavy Rainfall and Flooding
Puducherry is grappling with the destruction caused by Cyclone Fengal. The cyclone's landfall resulted in heavy rains, flooding, power outages, and four fatalities. Authorities, along with the military, are working on evacuations, restoring normalcy, and assessing damages to seek relief from the central government.
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced that a comprehensive report detailing the destruction caused by Cyclone Fengal is in the works. This report will be sent to the central government as a plea for relief.
Schools and colleges across Puducherry and Karaikal remained shut following the cyclone's impact, according to a release by Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam. Though weakened, the cyclone's impact caused significant flooding, necessitating Army intervention for evacuations.
The union territory experienced unprecedented rainfall, marking it the heaviest in half a century, according to district Collector A Kulothungan. Relief camps have been set up for displaced residents while power restoration efforts are ongoing. Aid from voluntary organizations and a National Disaster Response Force team is crucial in managing the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
