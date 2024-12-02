Left Menu

Sailing into the Future: The Wind-Powered Revolution in Cargo Shipping

Captain Yann Jourdan has transitioned from fuel-operated cargo ships to wind-powered sailboats like the Grain de Sail II, which significantly reduce the carbon footprint. As the merchant fleet contributes 3% of global emissions, wind-powered shipping is positioning as a greener alternative for the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:53 IST
Sailing into the Future: The Wind-Powered Revolution in Cargo Shipping
  • Country:
  • France

Captain Yann Jourdan, once a mariner on fuel-powered cargo ships, now champions greener transportation aboard the sailboat, Grain de Sail II. While his wages have dropped, Jourdan believes his role in curbing the shipping industry's carbon emissions will enable him to earn his son Marcel's respect in the future.

The shipping industry, responsible for 3% of global greenhouse emissions, is making strides in adopting alternative energies like wind power. Companies such as Grain de Sail are leading this shift, integrating modern technologies into sail-powered vessels. Grain de Sail II has made efficient and speedy crossings, proving the viability of wind energy.

Innovations in wind-assisted systems are on the rise, with significant adoption across fleets. The EU's upcoming regulations on emissions could further bolster wind power's appeal in shipping. Industry experts advocate for wind's role in transitioning cargo shipping toward a sustainable future, despite the occasional reliance on diesel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024