Left Menu

Torrential Rain Devastates Tamil Nadu: Villupuram Underwater

Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu faces severe flooding due to heavy rainfall, impacting infrastructure and transportation. The remnants of Cyclone Fengal caused rivers to overflow and bridges to collapse, leading to disrupted train services and marooned areas. Chief Minister Stalin has inspected the situation, and relief efforts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:27 IST
Torrential Rain Devastates Tamil Nadu: Villupuram Underwater
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Villupuram district in northern Tamil Nadu has been hit hard by unprecedented flooding following excessive rainfall. The deluge, attributed to the remnants of Cyclone Fengal, has caused significant disruption by overflowing bridges and roads, inundating large areas of agricultural land and affecting rail and road traffic.

As heavy rain poured down, vehicles in Cuddalore and Villupuram were submerged up to two feet, leading to widespread alarm among residents. The River Thenpennai swelled, with trees uprooted and several homes in Aragandanallur nearly underwater. Westward districts like Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri experienced similar conditions, with remarkable rainfall measurements.

The floodwaters severely impacted transport links, with train services via Villupuram suspended due to submerged bridges and roads. Consequently, bus stations saw chaotic crowds as people sought alternative routes. Relief measures have been initiated, including inspections by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who urged for expedited assistance to the affected populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024