Torrential Rain Devastates Tamil Nadu: Villupuram Underwater
Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu faces severe flooding due to heavy rainfall, impacting infrastructure and transportation. The remnants of Cyclone Fengal caused rivers to overflow and bridges to collapse, leading to disrupted train services and marooned areas. Chief Minister Stalin has inspected the situation, and relief efforts are underway.
The Villupuram district in northern Tamil Nadu has been hit hard by unprecedented flooding following excessive rainfall. The deluge, attributed to the remnants of Cyclone Fengal, has caused significant disruption by overflowing bridges and roads, inundating large areas of agricultural land and affecting rail and road traffic.
As heavy rain poured down, vehicles in Cuddalore and Villupuram were submerged up to two feet, leading to widespread alarm among residents. The River Thenpennai swelled, with trees uprooted and several homes in Aragandanallur nearly underwater. Westward districts like Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri experienced similar conditions, with remarkable rainfall measurements.
The floodwaters severely impacted transport links, with train services via Villupuram suspended due to submerged bridges and roads. Consequently, bus stations saw chaotic crowds as people sought alternative routes. Relief measures have been initiated, including inspections by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who urged for expedited assistance to the affected populace.
