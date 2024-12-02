Left Menu

India's Strategic Naval Expansion: Building Power and Deterrence

The Indian government has approved the construction of two nuclear attack submarines and plans to finalize deals for more naval assets. Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi outlined upcoming procurements and strategic shifts in response to regional naval developments, aiming to solidify India's maritime power and ensure security by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:40 IST
India has embarked on a significant naval expansion plan with the government's approval for two indigenously designed nuclear attack submarines. This move is set to be followed by the acquisition of 26 Rafale jets and three additional Scorpene submarines, according to Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

Addressing the media ahead of Navy Day, Admiral Tripathi emphasized the importance of closely monitoring Chinese naval activities in the Indian Ocean and expressed surprise at the rapid growth of the Pakistan Navy despite its economic struggles. The Indian Navy is adjusting its strategies to preemptively counter any regional threats.

Admiral Tripathi also detailed the induction of around 95 ships over the next decade to build a future-ready force by 2047, reinforcing India's position as a formidable maritime power. The impending deals with France for naval assets are expected to be finalized by next month, marking a significant boost in India's naval capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

