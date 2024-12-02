NDMC Pioneers 24/7 Water Supply Revolution in Delhi

In a pivotal move to enhance water supply for Lutyens' Delhi, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal announced significant infrastructure projects aligned with Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT 2.0. These initiatives promise round-the-clock water availability and improved quality for residents.

The NDMC has initiated a Rs 1.80 crore pilot project in Vinay Marg for continuous water supply, incorporating advanced systems and infrastructure upgrades. The plan includes replacing pipes, installing pumps, and integrating Water GeM Software for effective water management.

Further efforts to promote inclusivity involve a Rs 12.73 crore project to provide piped water to 9,386 households in JJ clusters, with work across three geographical categories, aiming for completion by March 2025. NDMC also plans to build underground water storage units at key locations to address summer water scarcity.

(With inputs from agencies.)