Zoya: A Remarkable Journey of the Amur Leopard at Living Desert Zoo

A critically endangered Amur leopard named Zoya has passed away at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Southern California. Zoya, aged 21, surpassed the typical life expectancy of her species both in the wild and captivity, marking a significant loss for wildlife conservation.

Amur leopards, classified as critically endangered in 1996, are native to the mountains of eastern Russia and northern China. They possess thick fur and paler coats, adaptations necessary for their survival in cold climates. In the 1970s, their population plummeted to fewer than 30, with recent conservation efforts bringing numbers up to around 100.

Despite her advancing age and decreasing kidney function, Zoya remained active and alert, enjoying high perches to observe zoo visitors. Her passing underscores the urgent need for continued conservation work aimed at curbing poaching, protecting natural habitats, and increasing prey animal populations to ensure the species' survival.

