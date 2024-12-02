Left Menu

Zoya: A Remarkable Journey of the Amur Leopard at Living Desert Zoo

Zoya, a 21-year-old critically endangered Amur leopard, passed away at the Living Desert Zoo in California, marking a significant milestone in conservation efforts. Outliving her species' typical lifespan, Zoya's story highlights the fight to protect the endangered Amur leopards, with efforts to curb poaching and safeguard habitats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:50 IST
Zoya: A Remarkable Journey of the Amur Leopard at Living Desert Zoo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A critically endangered Amur leopard named Zoya has passed away at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Southern California. Zoya, aged 21, surpassed the typical life expectancy of her species both in the wild and captivity, marking a significant loss for wildlife conservation.

Amur leopards, classified as critically endangered in 1996, are native to the mountains of eastern Russia and northern China. They possess thick fur and paler coats, adaptations necessary for their survival in cold climates. In the 1970s, their population plummeted to fewer than 30, with recent conservation efforts bringing numbers up to around 100.

Despite her advancing age and decreasing kidney function, Zoya remained active and alert, enjoying high perches to observe zoo visitors. Her passing underscores the urgent need for continued conservation work aimed at curbing poaching, protecting natural habitats, and increasing prey animal populations to ensure the species' survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024