Relief Efforts Intensify in Tamil Nadu's Cyclone-Hit Regions
The Tamil Nadu government announced relief measures for families affected by Cyclone Fengal in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and other districts. Compensation includes Rs 2,000 per family, housing assistance, and agricultural support. Special camps will assist with document recovery, while efforts for restoration and relief are being actively supervised by officials.
In a move to support the families impacted by Cyclone Fengal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced financial relief measures. Families in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts will receive Rs 2,000 each.
Following a meeting at the Secretariat to assess rain-induced damages, it has been decided that affected families will receive assistance based on their ration cards. The deluge has caused unprecedented damage over two days, prompting immediate action from the state government.
Compensation extends across districts including Thiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. The government will provide Rs 5 lakh to families who have lost members due to the cyclone or flooding. Additionally, measures to support housing and agriculture are underway, such as Rs 10,000 for damaged huts and crop-specific relief packages.
