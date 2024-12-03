Swift Response Quells Factory Fire in Northeast Delhi
A fire erupted in a factory located in northeast Delhi's Johri Pur. It required the swift intervention of eight fire tenders and was controlled in 90 minutes. No injuries have been reported. Authorities are investigating an electrical short-circuit as the potential cause.
A factory in the Johri Pur area of northeast Delhi was engulfed in flames on Tuesday, according to a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official.
The alarm was raised just around noon, prompting the dispatch of eight fire tenders to tackle the blaze. The firefighting operation managed to bring the situation under control in an hour and a half, the official confirmed.
Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries, and a cooling operation is currently underway. Preliminary investigations suggest an electrical short-circuit might have sparked the blaze, police sources indicated.
