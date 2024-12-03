Delhi's Pollution Woes: A Minister's Reluctance to Visit

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has voiced his unwillingness to visit Delhi frequently due to the capital's severe pollution levels. Speaking at an event, Gadkari admitted he often considers avoiding Delhi since he consistently falls sick due to the pollution.

The minister suggested that the best solution to curb pollution is by minimizing fossil fuel consumption. Delhi's residents experienced a minor respite from polluted air, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at 274 in the morning, marking three days of improved conditions.

Gadkari indicated that India's substantial fossil fuel imports, valued at Rs 22 lakh crore, pose significant economic and ecological issues. He also stressed the importance of fostering alternative fuels to address these challenges. Gadkari urged for action on poverty, hunger, and unemployment to achieve economic and social equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)