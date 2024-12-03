Enhancing Industrial Safety: Lessons from the Bhopal Gas Tragedy

In commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy, the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) hosted a workshop to enhance industrial safety. The event centered on fostering a culture of safety in industries handling hazardous substances.

Discussions delved into the historical impact of the Bhopal disaster on safety regulations, the evolution of regulatory frameworks in India, and the role of technological advancements in hazard identification and response. An official statement highlighted a significant emphasis on training and capacity building.

The tragic incident had claimed 5,479 lives and severely affected over half a million, underscoring the necessity for improved safety standards. Participants shared actionable recommendations to strengthen regulatory systems and integrate new technologies, aiming to bolster community resilience and preparedness.

