Celebrating Innovation at IISF 2024

The 10th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 wrapped up this Tuesday with impressive participation, as over 45,000 attendees flocked to the event during its four-day run.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony, Assam Minister for Science, Technology, and Climate Change, Keshab Mahanta, lauded IISF 2024 as a triumphant celebration of the nation's scientific milestones. Mahanta emphasized the importance of the festival as a platform for innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing across diverse sectors.

Director-General of CSIR, N Kalaiselvi, highlighted India's commitment to scientific progress through mission-driven programs and innovative student initiatives. The festival's sessions attracted more than 400 resource speakers and approximately 7,000 delegates, focusing on sustainability, education, and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)